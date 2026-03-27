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Feds give Canadian Psychiatric Association $1 million to develop MAiD guidelines for mental illness

The feds revealed it will give close to $1 million to the Canadian Psychiatric Association (CPA) to develop terms related to MAiD for mental illness.
MAiD guidelines for mental illness
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Feds give Canadian Psychiatric Association $1 million
Feds give Canadian Psychiatric Association $1 million to develop MAiD guidelines for mental illness
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