Feds will spend $1.5 million for Pride security

"In mid-May, the national association of Canadian Pride organizations sent the federal government an 'emergency funding proposal' asking for $1.5 million to help cover increased safety and security costs, stemming from concerns over a rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate, violence, and threats."

The Liberal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades.

"The funding, to be announced by Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien (Monday), is being provided to Fierté Canada Pride to distribute to local event organizers who apply for assistance," CTV News reported.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Big10-4
Big10-4

LGB hate is not the problem! It's the grooming of our children, and the pedo ring! So our tax dollars are now being used to support this bs. Unf'nbelievable!!

PersonOne
PersonOne

If they need security, then obviously people are not happy about them. Why do they push and push what was never asked for, and thereby cause huge division in the population. Its like they wanted people angry. Pitting one group against the other, and offering money to facilitate the issue. Disgusting.

