Feds go full-throttle on emergency vaccine development with centralized agency HERC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is striving to advance emergency biomedical research and vaccine distribution with a new federal pandemic preparedness agency. The announcement comes as private member's bill C-293 is in its second reading in the Senate, legislation that would mandate a special "pandemic preparedness" agency to deal with meat production and the creation of novel meat alternatives. In apparent efforts to cover all future pandemic-related bases, the Liberals launched the Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC) agency. .Liberal member's bill targets meat, could 'mandate' vegetarian diets during future pandemics.HERC will be dedicated to advancing Canada's "medical countermeasures readiness" in future pandemics by "building a stronger life sciences ecosystem" and biomanufacturing sector, said a federal news release. "This new organization will bridge the gap between research and commercialization, meaning Canadians could get faster access to the most relevant and effective vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and other products," said the release. HERC is expected to partner with Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada and industry and academia experts — along with "international counterparts," including similar agencies in the US and UK, and will be ready with a "game plan" to "mobilize research and industry" should there be another pandemic. .PHAC admits pandemic failure .The Liberals say HERC will offer "world-leading innovation to advance next-generation technology platforms," states the release. "The launch of HERC marks a pivotal moment in Canada's approach to health emergency preparedness," said Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne."By prioritizing our efforts and resources, we are positioning Canada to become a major player in the development of medical countermeasures, ensuring we have the tools necessary to protect Canadians in the face of future health threats, and contributing to global solutions.""The new dedicated life sciences organization represents a significant advancement in how we approach health security," added Minister of Health Mark Holland. "It will enhance our ability to support a swift response to health emergencies, leveraging the best of Canadian innovation and global partnerships.".Liberals claim Conservatives 'incite hate' against women, minorities.Speaking to reporters, Champagne said without such an agency, what was learned during the COVID-19 pandemic would be "lost.""The danger would have been if we don't have a permanent agency sitting somewhere, that collective knowledge that we have accumulated during COVID would even be dispersed eventually, perhaps even lost within the civil service," he said, per the CBC."We're pulling them together in a team so that when people are talking about health, emergency readiness, they know where to knock."