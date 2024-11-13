Feds handed over $285.9M to UN agency that employed Hamas terrorists

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have since 2016 sent nearly $286 million to a United Nations agency that employed anti-Jewish terrorists, per Blacklock’s Reporter.The costs were tabled at the request of an MP who complained taxpayers were subsidizing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) while fellow Canadians scrounged for food.“Money is being spent while Canadians go dumpster diving because they cannot afford the price of food,” Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman told the Commons on November 4. “Conservatives will put an end to all of this.”“We will immediately stop funding UNRWA and start funding our own NATO allies instead.”The Department of Foreign Affairs in 2023 announced $100 million in new four-year funding for the UNRWA. Payments were temporarily suspended on evidence nine UNRWA employees participated in the October 7, 2023 killing and kidnapping of Jews in Israel, including eight Canadians.“No one can forgive the $100 million the government has shipped to UNRWA, an agency founded to employ terrorists, which participated in the October 7 massacre and is now trying to argue it is legally immune from being responsible for doing so,” said Lantsman. “At what point does the Liberal government move UNRWA from the willful ignorance column to the willing co-conspirator column and stop sending Canadian tax dollars that are funding terror?” New figures on foreign aid to Gaza were tabled at the request of Lantsman who asked, “What are the details of all funding allocated by the government to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees?”Aid totaled $285.9 million since 2016, said the Inquiry Of Ministry tabled by cabinet. The Department of Foreign Affairs did not specify where UNRWA spent the money.“In regards to all funding allocated broken down by each Appropriations Act or estimate, the department concluded that producing and validating a comprehensive response to this question would require a collection of information that is not possible in the time allotted,” said the inquiry.Israel has named some 100 UNRWA staffers suspected of ties to terrorist groups. The Israeli parliament on October 28 voted to blacklist UNRWA as a terrorist front.Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said any boycott of the United Nations agency was unacceptable. “Of course we know UNRWA had issues,” Joly told reporters October 29. “That’s why we think UNRWA needs to be reformed and these issues need to be addressed because there needs to be security concerns addressed, but at the same time fundamentally what we’re seeing in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe.”“This is a very dangerous precedent. Why? Because we cannot punish people receiving the aid, who are Palestinians in this case who are living in catastrophic situations right now, and we cannot punish the work of humanitarian workers who are just trying to help.”International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said October 29 that parliament had no choice but to finance the agency. “We cannot replace UNRWA,” said Hussen. “It is the backbone of the humanitarian response. We don’t need more obstacles to get in the way of aid getting in. We already have enough obstacles.”