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UPDATED: Feds' health committee votes to cut cameras during probe of $300M PrescribeIT failure

At a feds' Standing Committee on Health (HESA), MPs voted to cut cameras to discuss the failure of PrescribeIT, an up to $350 million digital prescription project.
No Cameras, feds' Standing Committee on Health (HESA)
No Cameras, feds' Standing Committee on Health (HESA)ChatGPT
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Cdnpoli
Health Committee
Dan Mazier
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Maggie Chi
Feds' health committee votes to cut cameras
health committee in camera
prescribeIT
$300M PrescribeIT
federal waste
Standing Committee on Health
HESA
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