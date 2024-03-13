Feds insist ArriveCan contracts ‘fair and reasonable’

An internal briefing memo obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter shows the federal Department of Public Works maintains all conduct surrounding ArriveCan contracts was fair and reasonable. The document is dated December 11, 2023, mere weeks before separate investigations concluded ArriveCan contracting was riddled with “highly unusual,” unfair and secretive behaviour. The failed $59.5 million ArriveCan program is under investigation for numerous counts of inside or sweetheart contracting, irregularities in conduct, missing documents and a ten-times inflated budget. In February, former public works minister Anita Anand, who held the position at the time of ArriveCan, denied any responsibility or knowledge of ArriveCan misconduct. Anand’s department had direct oversight of 31 of 46 contracts approved on the program. The public works briefing note, Contracts Related To ArriveCan, states, “the rates were reviewed by department officials and were deemed fair and reasonable based on knowledge of the commodity.”“The department is committed to open, fair and transparent procurement processes while obtaining the best possible value for Canadian taxpayers,” said the memo. Investigations into ArriveCan have concluded there were countless wrongdoings. Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic in a report January 29 said practices were “highly unusual.” Auditor General Karen Hogan in a February 12 report said ArriveCan bookkeeping was “the worst I have seen” with contractors charging $1,090 per day, 61% more than equivalent IT costs by federal employees.In addition, evidence indicated documents sought by MPs had vanished and may have been destroyed. “We have, I think, been misled and perhaps lied to,” Conservative MP Kelly Block earlier told the Commons Government Operations Committee.Anand, now treasury board president, said she knew nothing of irregularities. “It did not cross my desk,” she said. “The issues rested with officials and did not come to me as Minister.”“I am highly concerned,” said Anand.“I am continuing to ensure as a minister within a government that cares deeply about delivering for Canadians while being held accountable and responsible that I do whatever is necessary and what is possible,” said Anand. She did not elaborate.Anand was subpoenaed to answer to the Commons Public Accounts Committee on March 7. She has 21 days to appear before the committee to testify on ArriveCan misconduct. “If the Liberals’ best defence of what happened in the Arrive-scam scandal is to say ministers don’t have anything to do with what happens inside of government, I would submit that is also a problem,” said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, who put forward the motion to summons Anand for questioning.