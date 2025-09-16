Feds launch audit of vaccine injury payouts

Ottawa is launching the first-ever audit of compensation for Canadians injured by vaccines, as payouts under the program have more than tripled in the past two years.The Public Health Agency said the Vaccine Injury Support Program must continue to deliver “timely financial support” to people who suffered serious and permanent injuries from Health Canada-approved vaccines. Blacklock's Reporter said auditors will check whether compensation is being delivered quickly and fairly, with officials working on an “independent, evidence-based” evaluation of the fund.“No-fault vaccine injury support” is described as a cornerstone of the federal immunization strategy for 2025-2030. .While the agency maintained that vaccines remain “one of the most beneficial and cost-effective” public health measures, it said Canadians need to be better informed about how to access compensation.So far, $18.1 million has been paid out through the fund, which has seen 3,317 claims filed since its launch. Eligible claims include funeral expenses.The program was originally budgeted at $75 million through 2027, but health officials now admit it will exceed that figure due to high demand. .“The overall cost of the program is dependent on the volume of claims and compensation awarded over time, and that the demand remains at very high levels,” said a department memo.Dr. Supriya Sharma, senior medical advisor with Health Canada, has previously admitted the long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines remain uncertain. “The benefits outweigh the potential risks but it is still a drug and still a vaccine and there are potential risks even if they’re rare,” she said. “That’s why we continue to monitor it.”