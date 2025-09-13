Feds leave thousands of search and rescue volunteers uninsured despite deadly risks

Thousands of Canadian search and rescue volunteers remain without insurance coverage despite the obvious hazards of their work, according to a Department of Public Safety report. Blacklock's Reporter says the internal review warned the lack of protection was putting volunteers at financial risk and making it harder to recruit and retain people for life-saving missions.“Sufficient and appropriate insurance is critical for recruiting and retaining volunteers,” said the report, Evaluation Of The Search And Rescue Initiatives. It urged cabinet to provide proper supports for injured volunteers, including insurance coverage options..Canada has nearly 9,000 volunteer rescuers spread across 300 teams nationwide. They specialize in dangerous work including avalanche rescues, swift water operations, helicopter extractions and high-angle missions. Together, they conduct over 1,800 searches each year, contributing more than 150,000 hours of volunteer labour.The report said Ottawa’s only federally funded compensation program dates back to 1959 and covers just four provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Even then, the program has no dedicated budget and relies on leftover departmental funds. Eighty precent of claims have come from British Columbia, where avalanches remain the country’s deadliest natural hazard. .A separate insurance contribution program run by the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada was described as a temporary measure.Public Safety’s own statistics show avalanches killed 77 people over a 10-year span, more than all other natural hazards combined. Yet despite the risks, the department admitted “more work is needed to support search and rescue volunteers and workers through a comprehensive insurance program.”