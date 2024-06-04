Feds looking for cash back from ArriveCan contractors

The Department of Public Works has requested in writing ArriveCan contractors pay back at least part of the $59.5 million cost of the failed border surveillance program. The department did not specify when it expected an answer, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The government couldn’t spend the money fast enough on Arrive-scam when they felt it needed to get out the door, and yet now we are waiting a fair length of time in order to have that money recouped,” Conservative MP Kelly Block told the Commons Government Operations Committee.“It has been 100 days since the Conservative Arrive-scam motion was passed to get money back from the fraudsters. What is the role of the Department of Public Works if any in recovering these funds?”Arianne Reza, deputy public works minister, said managers were working on it. “Letters to that effect have gone out,” said Reza.“Are you aware if any money has been recovered to date?” asked Block.“I am not aware if any money has been recovered. I don’t want to speculate at committee but I would anticipate there would be a result of the RCMP investigation,” replied Reza.The RCMP on April 16 raided the offices of ArriveCan contractor GC Strategies Inc. of Woodlawn, ON, a two-man operation that received sole-sourced federal contracts billed at the equivalent of $2,600 an hour. GC Strategies was suspended as a federal contractor following auditors’ findings of irregularities.GC Strategies managing partner Kristian Firth testified April 17 in a special session of the House of Commons that the RCMP search warrant related to “fraudulent billing and résumé fraud.” He did not elaborate. “I skimmed through the six pages,” said Firth.Treasury Board President Anita Anand Anand testified April 18 at the Commons public accounts committee promising taxpayers will recover ArriveCan overspending but did not specify when or how. “There is an ongoing RCMP investigation. We intend to recoup all the funds of the Canadian taxpayer once that investigation is concluded,” said Anand.“We will always safeguard taxpayer dollars. That is what we do at the Treasury Board.”“Rules are there to be followed. That is what is really important to me as President of the Treasury Board.”Anand described herself as a diligent executive but knew nothing of ArriveCan irregularities though she was responsible for federal contracting at the time. “It is not my purview to oversee the day to day work of employees,” said Anand.