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Feds promise procurement overhaul as Canada hits 2% defence spending goal

Canadian Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr (left) with Colin Stephenson, Executive Director of DEFSEC West in Calgary on March 26, 2026.
Canadian Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr (left) with Colin Stephenson, Executive Director of DEFSEC West in Calgary on March 26, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Yyc
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Military
Cdnpol
Public Services And Procurement Canada
Submarines
defence spending
Canadian submarine replacement plan
2% of GDp defence spending
5% defence spending
Canada submarine procurement
DEFSEC West
DEFSEC
defence industrial strategy
Defence Investment Agency
Stephen Fuhr

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