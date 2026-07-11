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Feds promote Francophone immigration pilot in communities with high unemployment

Minister of IRCC, Lena Metlege Diab
Minister of IRCC, Lena Metlege DiabCBC
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Sudbury
Timmins
Immigration Canada
IRCC
#cdnpoli
Francophone immigration pilot
Francophone Community Immigration Pilot
rural immigration program
kelowna FCIP
St. Pierre Jolys
superior east region
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