Feds promote Francophone immigration pilot in communities with high unemployment

The feds are bringing attention back to their rural immigration programs — this time to their Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP) in particular.In a social media post, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) revisited its pilot, first announced back in early 2025, reaffirming its commitment to the francophone program in mid-2026."Are you a skilled worker who wants to work and settle in a rural or more remote Francophone minority community?" the feds asked in the post.They then encouraged those eligible to apply to six different rural communities that will "support and benefit from skilled migrants like you while filling key labour shortages.".The communities with "labour shortages" in need of French-speaking immigrants include Acadian Peninsula, NB, Kelowna, BC, St. Pierre Jolys, MB, Sudbury, Ont, Superior East Region, Ont, Timmins, Ont. Among the villages and cities, one city, that of Kelowna, BC, has the highest unemployment rate, at 9% in May according to Statistics Canada. This is significantly higher than BC's average unemployment rate which was 6.7% in May.The northeastern part of Ontario, where Timmins is located, had a 6.9% unemployment rate, which was little different from the provincial rate of 7% in May..Sudbury had a 6.4% unemployment rate in May.The FCIP program offers permanent residency to "skilled workers" who "want to work and settle in rural remote Francophone-minority communities," costing applicants $1,590 to apply.The city of Sudbury has numerous jobs available for applicants to apply for using the program, including positions at medical clinics, counselling offices, and construction companies. Similarly, Timmins has a list on its website, including nursing aides, registered nurses, financial advisors, and teaching positions..St. Pierre Jolys, says it is prioritizing employers hiring for roles such as, teachers, religious leaders, cooks, plumbers, and cashiers among others.Overall, the FCIP is said to prioritize jobs in sales and service, trades and transportation, education and government services, health, and business sectors. The Western Standard spoke with FCIP in Kelowna spokesperson, Alexandre Valy, who said 90% of the people applying for the program are already employed by an employer in the community, and are looking to acquire PR to stay working with their current employer. Valy says they have no problem finding people for the program.."We have like more than 8,000 people who contacted us," he stated. Valy says they accept 26 applicants per year into the program.The Sudbury FCIP has distributed 20 of its 45 spots for the program so far this year, as a representative for the city told the Western Standard."Participation continues to grow, and staff anticipate all allocations will be distributed by year-end, replicating the program’s success in 2025," stated the spokesperson. "The diversity of occupations and sectors represented, along with the increasing number of participating employers, reflect the program's growing reach and impact."