Feds push Canadians to consider higher taxes on the rich

In the lead-up to the federal budget, government-commissioned research nudged Canadians to weigh in on taxing the wealthy, but few showed interest in the idea. Backlock's Reporter says focus groups conducted on February 22, just weeks before the April 16 budget announcement, revealed that while participants were asked to consider a variety of priority areas for the government, the majority were more concerned with the rising cost of living.The focus groups, part of an $814,741 Privy Council contract with The Strategic Counsel, a Toronto pollster, sought to gauge public sentiment on various issues. Participants were given a list of slogans such as "supporting the middle class," "fighting climate change," and "raising taxes on the wealthiest Canadians," according to the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians' Views. However, "raising taxes on the wealthiest Canadians" garnered little support."The cost of living received the highest level of support among participants," researchers noted, adding that this was seen as "one of the most fundamental challenges facing Canadians at present."When asked what came to mind when they heard the term "wealthiest Canadians," participants pointed to individuals like large business owners, housing developers, and those with significant investments or generational wealth. Estimates of the annual income of the wealthiest Canadians varied widely, from $150,000 to over $10 million."A few expressed the opinion wealth was a somewhat subjective term and believed that whether one was considered wealthy might vary depending on where in the country they resided," the report added.Despite the lack of overwhelming support for taxing the wealthy, the April 16 budget included an $18 billion increase in capital gains taxes. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland challenged critics of the measure, asking, "Are they on the side of a nurse, a plumber, a teacher, or are they on the side of a multimillionaire?" in a June 11 statement to the Commons.This focus on the "wealthiest Canadians" followed another pre-budget poll by the Department of Finance, which highlighted public resentment toward the rich and concerns over the growing economic divide. The February 23 report Pre-Budget Focus Group Research found that Canadians, when prompted, voiced frustrations about the perceived widening gap between the rich and everyone else.