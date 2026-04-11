Feds refuse to commit funding for whistleblower backlog amid rising complaints

The federal government has declined to pledge new resources to tackle a growing backlog of whistleblower complaints alleging misconduct and corruption in the public service, raising concerns over whether key investigations will be completed.Blacklock's Reporter says a briefing from the Department of Finance to the Senate national finance committee stated only that “consideration is presently underway,” leaving the Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner without assurances of additional support. Commissioner Harriet Solloway has repeatedly warned that her office requires nearly three times its current legal staff to manage incoming tips of wrongdoing effectively.Currently, the office employs eight lawyers but needs 22, Solloway told the Commons government operations committee last October. She said the shortfall has created delays at the initial case assignment stage, with many complaints sitting unassigned to analysts or investigators because existing staff are already operating at full capacity.The commissioner reported a backlog of 283 active complaints, all filed under the 2007 Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act, legislation designed to protect federal employees who disclose wrongdoing from reprisal. The law was enacted following the 2006 sponsorship scandal, which exposed widespread fraud within the Department of Public Works..“We continue to fall behind as new submissions far exceed the completion rate,” Solloway testified. She stressed that every complaint — whether it results in a finding of wrongdoing or not — requires thorough investigation to maintain trust in public institutions.Conservative MP Kelly Block questioned whether the office could meet its mandate under current staffing. Solloway replied that there is a real risk some allegations may never see the light of day if resources remain insufficient.The lack of commitment for new funding underscores ongoing concerns that whistleblowers, including public servants exposing fraud and misconduct, could face prolonged delays or ineffective review, potentially undermining confidence in federal oversight mechanisms.