Feds rename vaccine injury compensation program after internal review

Federal health officials have quietly dropped the word “injury” from the title of Canada’s vaccine compensation program, despite internal research showing it remains the most commonly searched term associated with vaccine-related harm.Blacklock's Reporter says an internal Public Health Agency of Canada memo reveals the former Vaccine Injury Support Program has been rebranded as the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program as part of a broader overhaul tied to the federal government's takeover of administration of the program.“Given the extent of program changes and the transition to administration by the Government of Canada, rebranding this renewed program with a new name is an important part of the program’s communications approach,” stated a February 27 memorandum to the health minister.The new name took effect June 12.According to the memo, officials considered how similar compensation programs are branded internationally before recommending the change. The document noted that while other G7 countries commonly use terms such as “injury,” “damage” and “accidents,” federal officials argued that using the word “injury” could imply a predetermined outcome.“The proposed program name differs from the approach of other G7 countries which use terms such as ‘injury,’ ‘damage’ and ‘accidents’ as use of the term ‘injury’ in the program name may presuppose a conclusion or decision,” the memo stated.Agency communications staff were tasked with conducting online research, including Google searches, to assess public terminology. Their findings showed that “vaccine injury” remained the most frequently searched phrase.The compensation fund was launched in 2021 to provide financial assistance to Canadians who suffered serious and permanent adverse effects linked to Covid-19 vaccination. The program originally budgeted $75 million in payouts through 2026.As of November 30, a total of 274 claims had been approved out of 3,557 applications, resulting in compensation and death benefit payments totalling $21.47 million. The average payout exceeded $78,000 per approved claim..Approved claims are limited to cases where a Medical Review Board determines there is a probable link between a vaccine and a serious, permanent injury.The internal memo also outlined significant changes to eligibility rules that could reopen hundreds of previously rejected claims.Under the original policy, applicants had three years from the date of vaccination or death to file a claim. The revised approach would instead allow the three-year period to begin when an injury becomes apparent or when a likely connection to vaccination is established.“The Public Health Agency proposes establishing an exceptions category to further strengthen the Government of Canada’s ability to apply discretion when an individual is unable to meet the three-year cutoff, particularly in unforeseen circumstances,” the memo stated.Officials also proposed reviewing approximately 225 claims that had previously been denied for missing the filing deadline.“Furthermore, the Agency would support the implementation of this approach by preparing public guidance for publication to clarify the application of the three-year eligibility period and promote public understanding,” the memo said.The cost of reconsidering previously rejected claims has not been determined.