The Trudeau government asked for research to be done on whether federal funding should be given to organizations that are “unaccepting of LGBTQ individuals,” according to records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a report by the Privy Council also talked about providing special funding for Pride communities, such as scholarships for sexual minority individuals.

