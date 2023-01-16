Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson
Canadians thrown out of work by climate change programs can always get jobs as janitors, says a federal briefing note. The memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” will still require workers without “green skills," such as janitors and truck drivers.

“Innovation in the green economy will require a core workforce with the latest training in emerging technologies or a different mix of skills and knowledge which may cumulate in new green occupations,” said the June 1 memo. “However not all jobs will require completely new skill sets.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Translation into English, "We are going to destroy your economy and your society because we hate you and we we want to kill you".

Left Coast
Left Coast

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson & Justin Turdope are managing Canada's retreat to 3rd World Status . . . and still 1/3 of Canadians are on board.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So if you don’t happen to be one of the elites, then you can simply be person at the end of the parade, picking up all the horse droppings left behind by the “great dictators”, or be one of most persecuted groups of any working person, a trucker, so you can bring these the best quality beef, chicken, pork and seafood in the world, will you eat lab grown goo. This is what they have planned for us.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

I am heartened by three facts. Eastern Canada cannot exist without oil and gas; Alberta has most of the country's oil and gas and we have a Premier that will not hesitate to weaponize it to protect our workers, citizens and future.

originalkmiller
originalkmiller

Central and Eastern Canada would prefer to continue to import their oil, rather than use our Western oil. The voters there will likely contine to vote for parties that want to close the West - both energy and agriculture - in the name of climate change. No immediate impact to them. And when they are impacted, they'll beg for socialism so the feds will take care of them. It's terrible, and as a colony we have no influence to stop it.

PersonOne
PersonOne

An example of how the elites in general view the masses. All the masses regardless of education or socio-economic situation. Just serfs. All of the world are just serfs. Unless you belong to the elites. I believe Hollywood has been doing this movie for decades, so people have a visual point of reference.... just think back.

G K
G K

It will only affect workers in Alberta though. Cement/ Aeronautics (quebec) and the Auto sector (Ontario) need not worry. Too many liberal votes to mine in those two provinces.

guest50
guest50

I'm going to use one stone for 2 birds...

My daughter is an oil/gas engineer. Trudeau proposes to see her unemployed.

When she was in University and started to complain about tuition (at the time it was about $7500/yr), I asked her what she thought the annual salary of one of the university's janitors was.

It didn't take her long to figure out that her full 4 years of tuition didn't cover the salary/benefits of a single custodial engineer, let alone instruction, buildings, research...... She didn't complain again.

Now Trudeau wants to see her salary reduced to subsistence levels in new employment as a janitor.

Mr Trudeau go to h**l!

guest854
guest854

So a ‘just transition’ is where tHe gov’t mandates that people that have good jobs and pay significant tax in the $100k + jobs of these industries now work at jobs that pay $30k and pay very little tax. A clear definition of you will own nothing and be happy!

Free Canada
Free Canada

If the msm covered the real facts on C02 and climate change for just 1 week this issue would fade away. There are so many people who live in a msm bubble who question nothing and just believe everything they are told. IE. Seniors, people in government, NDP types. But they are slowly waking up. At Xmas I had a cousin that said climate change is real, she was quickly challenged by several other family members. She went away with the awareness that she should stop watching TV News if she wants to understand what is going on in this world.

jamessm
jamessm

Ottawa really doesn't like the little people unless they are druggies or trannies

PersonOne
PersonOne

Agreed, but dont stop at Ottawa. This is globalism, not just our Canadian problem.

