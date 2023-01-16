Canadians thrown out of work by climate change programs can always get jobs as janitors, says a federal briefing note. The memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” will still require workers without “green skills," such as janitors and truck drivers.
“Innovation in the green economy will require a core workforce with the latest training in emerging technologies or a different mix of skills and knowledge which may cumulate in new green occupations,” said the June 1 memo. “However not all jobs will require completely new skill sets.”
“Will workers need to focus on reskilling or upskilling to adapt to a new labour market following the transition to a low carbon economy?” said the memo Key Messages On Just Transition. “Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs, i.e. janitor or driver working for a solar energy company.”
WATCH: Nigel Hannaford's take on the Just Transition
The memo said more than 2.7 million Canadians face “significant” disruptions in sectors that will be affected by climate change programs. “The transition to a low carbon economy will have an uneven impact across sectors, occupations and regions and create significant labour market disruptions,” it said.
“We expect that larger scale transformation will take place in agriculture (about 292,000 workers or 1.5 percent of Canada’s employment), energy (about 202,000 workers or one percent of Canada’s employment), manufacturing (about 193,000 workers or one percent of Canada’s employment), building (about 1.4 million workers or seven percent of Canada’s employment) and transportation sectors (about 642,000 workers or three percent of Canada’s employment).”
“How many jobs will be lost in the oil and gas sector as a result of the Government of Canada’s climate change actions?” said the memo. “The answer to this question depends.”
Not “every job that exists in today’s economy has a perfect twin in a net zero economy,” wrote staff. “And it’s not to say the transition will not be accompanied by change and uncertainty for some workers and communities where the labour force requirements of the future will differ from those of today.”
Cabinet has yet to introduce legislation on their “just transition” program promised in 2015. This promised to retrain miners, oil and gas workers and others who stood to lose their livelihoods as industries complied with federal emission reduction targets. “That is something we intend to deliver early in the new year with respect to introduction of legislation,” Wilkinson said December 14 in Senate Question Period.
Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco in a report last April 26 said 170,000 workers faced layoffs due to climate change programs.
“Across Canada, more than 50 communities depend on these sectors while there are an estimated 170,000 direct fossil fuel jobs,” said the report Just Transition To A Low Carbon Economy. “The transition may affect workers’ wages, pensions and benefits along with municipal tax bases.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(12) comments
Translation into English, "We are going to destroy your economy and your society because we hate you and we we want to kill you".
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson & Justin Turdope are managing Canada's retreat to 3rd World Status . . . and still 1/3 of Canadians are on board.
So if you don’t happen to be one of the elites, then you can simply be person at the end of the parade, picking up all the horse droppings left behind by the “great dictators”, or be one of most persecuted groups of any working person, a trucker, so you can bring these the best quality beef, chicken, pork and seafood in the world, will you eat lab grown goo. This is what they have planned for us.
I am heartened by three facts. Eastern Canada cannot exist without oil and gas; Alberta has most of the country's oil and gas and we have a Premier that will not hesitate to weaponize it to protect our workers, citizens and future.
Central and Eastern Canada would prefer to continue to import their oil, rather than use our Western oil. The voters there will likely contine to vote for parties that want to close the West - both energy and agriculture - in the name of climate change. No immediate impact to them. And when they are impacted, they'll beg for socialism so the feds will take care of them. It's terrible, and as a colony we have no influence to stop it.
An example of how the elites in general view the masses. All the masses regardless of education or socio-economic situation. Just serfs. All of the world are just serfs. Unless you belong to the elites. I believe Hollywood has been doing this movie for decades, so people have a visual point of reference.... just think back.
It will only affect workers in Alberta though. Cement/ Aeronautics (quebec) and the Auto sector (Ontario) need not worry. Too many liberal votes to mine in those two provinces.
I'm going to use one stone for 2 birds...
My daughter is an oil/gas engineer. Trudeau proposes to see her unemployed.
When she was in University and started to complain about tuition (at the time it was about $7500/yr), I asked her what she thought the annual salary of one of the university's janitors was.
It didn't take her long to figure out that her full 4 years of tuition didn't cover the salary/benefits of a single custodial engineer, let alone instruction, buildings, research...... She didn't complain again.
Now Trudeau wants to see her salary reduced to subsistence levels in new employment as a janitor.
Mr Trudeau go to h**l!
So a ‘just transition’ is where tHe gov’t mandates that people that have good jobs and pay significant tax in the $100k + jobs of these industries now work at jobs that pay $30k and pay very little tax. A clear definition of you will own nothing and be happy!
If the msm covered the real facts on C02 and climate change for just 1 week this issue would fade away. There are so many people who live in a msm bubble who question nothing and just believe everything they are told. IE. Seniors, people in government, NDP types. But they are slowly waking up. At Xmas I had a cousin that said climate change is real, she was quickly challenged by several other family members. She went away with the awareness that she should stop watching TV News if she wants to understand what is going on in this world.
Ottawa really doesn't like the little people unless they are druggies or trannies
Agreed, but dont stop at Ottawa. This is globalism, not just our Canadian problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.