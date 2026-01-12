Feds say livestock traceability would help Canadian producers and 'minimize economic disruption'

CALGARY — After immense public discussion and backlash, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says "nothing is finalized" about the proposed livestock traceability changes.In a report published Saturday, the feds stated that regarding their proposed amendments to animal health regulations, they will not post any updates until the changes are "understood and concerns are heard and taken into consideration."The changes would affect beef cattle, bison, sheep, goats, as well as deer and elk.The CFIA is expected to "soft launch" the regulations sometime in early to mid-2026..Pierre Poilievre previously commented on the proposed changes last week — saying the Liberal government is implementing more regulations on farmers, with food affordability already being a concern for all Canadians.Instead, Poilievre says the feds should be focusing on reducing red tape by cutting taxes and regulatory burdens, which would help lower food prices.Under the proposed regulations, all premises that handle livestock would have to have a Premises Identification Number (PID) and would shorten reporting timelines for livestock movement, slaughter, disposal and deaths to seven days, down from the previous 30-to 60-day timeline. Colleen Cline, a rancher near Bowden, Alta., previously spoke to the Western Standard on the issue, stating the shortened reporting timelines and increased data collection could increase scrutiny from officials and others who may be unfamiliar with the cattle business..UPDATED: BOVINE BACKLASH: Poilievre, ranchers warn CFIA livestock traceability changes will add costs and red tape.However, the CFIA has provided a contradictory reasoning for introducing the proposed regulations in the first place, stating they are "reducing red tape" and that the changes are part of "regulatory reform and [are] advancing a number of modernization initiatives to support businesses, while ensuring Canada’s animal health system remains effective, practical, and fit for purpose."They argue they wish to "strengthen Canada's livestock traceability system" for a "faster and more targeted disease response" allowing them to limit the impact on "producers, communities, and trade."They cite they wish to provide Canadians with better protections against diseases like foot and mouth disease. .To add a little extra to what the feds claim, this proposed traceability system will "minimize economic disruption, and help Canadian producers and processors remain competitive at home and abroad."Michelle Rempel Garner, Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill and Shadow Minister for Immigration, had a different opinion that she expressed on X, despite what the feds have claimed."Would you let Liberals put a GPS on your dog and report every walk, or risk confiscation?" she wrote."How about a monitoring tag on every tomato plant on your patio, or risk fines?""That's what they're asking of our beef producers. Beef will get pricier, with fewer making it. Fight."