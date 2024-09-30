Feds send $20M to Lebanon in wake of elimination of Hezbollah leader while calling for ceasefire

The Trudeau Liberals over the weekend, as terrorist group Hezbollah's leader was confirmed eliminated by Israel, announced Canada will send $10 million in “humanitarian” aid to Lebanon.The amount does not include a separate US$10 million (CA$13.5 million) the federal government recently gave to Lebanon through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.The money will go towards food, water — and sexual and reproductive medical treatments, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced in a press release Saturday. .Hezbollah tells rally of hundreds it’s ‘fully ready’ to join Hamas terror.The news release emphasizes the fact that Hezbollah is a “terrorist organization,” and the war with Israel has “caused a rapid increase of humanitarian needs.”“This funding will help provide food, water, emergency healthcare (including sexual and reproductive healthcare), protection services and other life-saving assistance,” states the release. .WATCH: Terror group Hamas thanks Trudeau's Liberals for stance on ceasefire in Gaza.In the same media release, the Trudeau Liberals call for “an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement … and a ceasefire in Gaza.”“With the funding announced today, Canada’s partners will be able to scale up their efforts to help people in urgent need. We call for an end to the violence in Lebanon and for all parties to protect civilians and humanitarian workers from harm and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law,” wrote Hussen in the press release. .WATCH: Trudeau threatens to pull support for a Jewish state .“Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon affected by this conflict, and we’re committed to helping provide them with the humanitarian assistance they need. We are calling for an immediate ceasefire and will continue to support our humanitarian partners in the country,” wrote Joly.Since the beginning of 2024, Canada has given $37 million to Lebanon for humanitarian assistance. Since 2016, Canada has committed more than $475 million in funding to Lebanon. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.