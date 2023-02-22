Housing
Parliament should expropriate apartment buildings owned by landlords who “violate human rights,” says a Canadian Human Rights Commission report.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, federal law should also ban private lending to landlords who “contravene human rights including the right to adequate housing,” it said.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

This just seems like dramatic, knee-jerk suggestion. If landlords are following the law, and people are still getting screwed, then perhaps the laws aren't well written and need to be reviewed? There will always be at least a small power struggle when tenants make a home in property that belongs to someone else. Such is life.

martina1
martina1

Agreed to all of these comments. If people have inadequate housing now, just wait until this report is implemented: they won’t have any housing.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Does that mean we Canadian citizens get to expropriate 24 Sussex Drive? Afterall he is Canada's biggest human rights violator. I wonder how much rental property the Trudeau Foundation owns?

Delby
Delby

No matter how bad the private sector is, it is still 100% better than anything the government does or can do. Imagine what the Liberals/NDP would do with this property. I won't even consider the UCP in AB to go to for equity funds on my property. I do not trust government and they have given me no reason to do so. Who appointed the 'human rights commission', etc.? First examine that commission every way possible, would be my advice.

john.lankers
john.lankers

That's exactly how it began in East Germany after the war. So called bad landlords, farmers with more than 160 acres of land and of course every business and corporation that had alleged ties to the Nuties were the first who were expropriated and often times the owners were imprisoned on made up charges or they simply disappeared.

PersonOne
PersonOne

so: bill C-97. The Housing Advocate and a 17-member National Housing Council were mandated to “set out a long term vision for housing in Canada that recognizes the importance of housing in achieving social, economic, health and environmental goals.”

They keep making Bills that tell everyone how to live. Why does the government get to do that, tell us how to live. Am I the only one who thinks the government has overstepped its boundaries? OK, so let builders create homes, and stop taxing everyone to death. Then houses will be affordable. And what is all this environment focus, what goals are in place?

I think Pierre Poilievre is correct.... get out of the way and let business build homes. And stop bringing in more people than we can house.

