Parliament should expropriate apartment buildings owned by landlords who “violate human rights,” says a Canadian Human Rights Commission report.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, federal law should also ban private lending to landlords who “contravene human rights including the right to adequate housing,” it said.
Parliament “should expropriate housing owned by financial firms when their business strategies are known to violate human rights, including the right to adequate housing whether via plans to raise rents, renovict or reduce the quality of housing,” said the report The Financialization Of Multi-Family Rental Housing In Canada. The report said large corporate landlords, including real estate investment trusts, owned about 344,000 rental units across Canada, “20% of the nation’s purpose-built rental housing stock.”
“Because the profits for shareholders and executives are achieved by extracting more from tenants through higher rents and often reliant on displacement, the financialization of rental housing works against the realization of the right to adequate housing,” said the report.
The Rights Commission report recommended Parliament “expropriate housing owned by financial firms that violate human rights,” “regulate lending institutions to suspend lending to entities that contravene human rights including the right to adequate housing,” “prevent the sale of housing to financial firms,” “stop subsidizing financial landlords with CMHC preferred lending” and “require public pension funds to promote the social good.”
The report said abusive corporate practices extended beyond large rent increases.
“The actions of firms can make life miserable and stressful,” said Financialization.
“In one Toronto building, the company wrapped the entire apartment in a green tarp for months cutting off tenants’ access to sunlight and views,” it added. “Removing tenants’ balconies also affects their happiness, particularly in the summer.”
“Tenants often speculate firms use construction as a tool of harassment to push out longstanding tenants,” said the report. “At an apartment conference one financial landlord admitted as much, noting ‘one strategy is to create World War III in the lobby’ to push out longstanding tenants who pay low rents.”
The report was written for the Office of the Federal Housing Advocate, an agency created with Parliament’s 2019 passage of an omnibus budget bill C-97. The Housing Advocate and a 17-member National Housing Council were mandated to “set out a long term vision for housing in Canada that recognizes the importance of housing in achieving social, economic, health and environmental goals.”
Bill C-97 included a National Housing Strategy Act that enshrined “a right to adequate housing” in federal law. The Parliamentary Budget Office in a 2019 report Federal Program Spending On Housing Affordability said the measure appeared unenforceable.
“The act does not have any fiscal impact beyond the administrative costs associated with maintaining a National Housing Strategy,” wrote the Budget Office.
“It does not create any enforceable individual rights that would give rise to statutory spending nor does it bind future parliaments to commit voted spending to housing programs.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(6) comments
This just seems like dramatic, knee-jerk suggestion. If landlords are following the law, and people are still getting screwed, then perhaps the laws aren't well written and need to be reviewed? There will always be at least a small power struggle when tenants make a home in property that belongs to someone else. Such is life.
Agreed to all of these comments. If people have inadequate housing now, just wait until this report is implemented: they won’t have any housing.
Does that mean we Canadian citizens get to expropriate 24 Sussex Drive? Afterall he is Canada's biggest human rights violator. I wonder how much rental property the Trudeau Foundation owns?
No matter how bad the private sector is, it is still 100% better than anything the government does or can do. Imagine what the Liberals/NDP would do with this property. I won't even consider the UCP in AB to go to for equity funds on my property. I do not trust government and they have given me no reason to do so. Who appointed the 'human rights commission', etc.? First examine that commission every way possible, would be my advice.
That's exactly how it began in East Germany after the war. So called bad landlords, farmers with more than 160 acres of land and of course every business and corporation that had alleged ties to the Nuties were the first who were expropriated and often times the owners were imprisoned on made up charges or they simply disappeared.
so: bill C-97. The Housing Advocate and a 17-member National Housing Council were mandated to “set out a long term vision for housing in Canada that recognizes the importance of housing in achieving social, economic, health and environmental goals.”
They keep making Bills that tell everyone how to live. Why does the government get to do that, tell us how to live. Am I the only one who thinks the government has overstepped its boundaries? OK, so let builders create homes, and stop taxing everyone to death. Then houses will be affordable. And what is all this environment focus, what goals are in place?
I think Pierre Poilievre is correct.... get out of the way and let business build homes. And stop bringing in more people than we can house.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.