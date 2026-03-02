Feds sign agreements with Musqueam recognizing Aboriginal title over parts of Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The federal government has signed three “landmark agreements” with the Musqueam Indian Band formally recognizing Aboriginal rights — including Aboriginal title — across its “traditional territory” in Metro Vancouver and surrounding areas.The full details have not yet been disclosed..The agreement, quietly announced in February, marks what Ottawa calls “reconciliation in action” and a “true nation-to-nation partnership,” yet the public remains in the dark on most specifics. The government has released no full texts, no detailed territorial maps, and no breakdowns of how its so-called “gradual implementation” will unfold or what financial resources will support it beyond the fisheries component.What is known at this time is that the Musqueam’s “traditional territory” encompasses most of Metro Vancouver and surrounding coastal areas where the First Nation has long asserted rights tied to its history in the region.The agreements focus on control over fisheries, marine planning, and emergency response.In its announcement, the federal government noted the new agreement with the Musqueum “honours Canada’s commitments to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” thereby “exemplify(ing) reconciliation in action.”Details of the full texts have not been publicly released, however, leading to rampant speculation about what this could mean for property owners..Ottawa’s announcement contained many overtures regarding “reconciliation,” but did little to assuage concerns that private property owners could be affected by the agreement.Notably, the announcement comes in the wake of last year's high-profile BC Supreme Court ruling in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada, wherein BC Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young determined that the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title to a portion of their claimed traditional village, including areas containing several privately held fee simple properties.It still remains unclear what the full ramifications of that decision will be, especially for private property owners, some of whom have already reported difficulties obtaining financing in the fallout of Justice Young’s decision.Justice Young, herself, said in the Cowichan decision that, “much remains to be resolved.”The federal government and the Province of British Columbia announced their intent to appeal shortly after the August 7, 2025, decision, contesting aspects such as the coexistence of Aboriginal title with fee simple private property rights and the invalidation of certain Crown grants.The Cowichan Tribes are also appealing, seeking recognition of a larger portion of their claimed territory beyond the approximately 40% granted by the court. Additionally, neighboring First Nations, including the Musqueam Indian Band and Tsawwassen First Nation, have filed appeals, arguing the decision impacts their own territorial claims.