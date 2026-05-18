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Feds spend $13 million on African businesses to promote 'gender equality' and 'climate action'

The feds have announced under taxpayers' noses a $13 million project for "reducing gender inequality and promoting climate action" in Africa.
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Global Affairs Canada
Mark Carney
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feds spending taxpayer money
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feds gender project
feds climate action
$13 million project
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