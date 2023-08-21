The federal government wants to keep subsidizing small modular nuclear reactors, even though not a single reactor is in use.
“The federal government acknowledges it has a role to play,” said Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.
“To meet our climate objectives Canada will need to act boldly, including by deliberately transitioning toward non-emitting energy throughout the country,” Wilkinson wrote the Commons Science committee.
“Nuclear energy and small modular reactors, in particular, can be part of a thoughtful, collaborative and ‘all options’ approach.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, direct federal subsidies to date include $94.7 million from the department of Industry, $69.6 million from the department of Natural Resources and $50.7 million from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, a total of $215 million.
The taxpayer-backed Canadian Infrastructure Bank approved another $970 million in financing to Ontario Power Generation for projects that include the use of a small modular reactor, wrote Wilkinson. Additional undisclosed costs include tax credits to promoters.
In a Feb. 15 report, the science committee endorsed the unproven technology. However, they also mentioned that the technology has yet to be thoroughly tested.
“Only a few have been built so far,” said the report Small Modular Nuclear Reactors.
“Proponents of small modular reactors say the technology could support the transition to net zero,” wrote the committee.
“Small modular reactors could also provide electricity to remote mines and communities. Opponents meanwhile say timelines are not adequate to address net-zero targets and raise concerns about limited economic demand.”
Proponents suggest that small reactors, the size of a large box, could function as “nuclear batteries” replacing diesel generators for electricity in remote Arctic villages. However, none have been produced.
“In the past two years, the government has given almost $100 million to three private nuclear companies for research to develop their small modular reactor designs,” Dr. Susan O’Donnell, a University of New Brunswick researcher and retired senior research officer with the National Research Council, earlier testified at Science committee hearings.
“Experts not funded by the nuclear industry have identified many potential problems.”
“Building a factory to manufacture micro small modular reactors cannot be justified,” said O’Donnell.
“Why? Because the total energy needed to replace diesel in all the remote communities in Canada is so small, a factory would never pay for itself.”
Canadians for Nuclear Energy President Dr. Christopher Keefer said that Canada needs full-scale CANDU reactors to help fight climate change.
“We need to assess in a technologically neutral manner what is working and has worked for Canada,” said Keefer.
“We simply don’t have enough rivers to dam. We need to double our electric grid apparently in order to achieve our net-zero goals and that’s going to require the addition of something like 113 Site C dams or the equivalent of 96 large CANDU reactors.”
When is comes to nuclear, that has not been built in mass for over 30 years and low bid gets the job, I do have my concerns. The last nuclear power plant built in Canada is Darlington1. It was approved for completion in 1988 at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion (1978).
Anyone else noticing that the billions upon billions of subsidies the Liberal government is handing out like candy on Halloween, is all going to Ontario and Quebec. Billions for battery plants, millions for nuclear reactors, all being spent in Ontario and Quebec. I smell vote buying and an election coming. This is typical Liberal vote buying. The Liberals will now say, the conservatives will take away those billions, and the jobs they provide, buy votes in Ontario and Quebec, just like they do every other election, tge added bonus for the liberals is, they can demonize the West and Alberta in particular as the ones who are threatening all this government money.
Yes! Yes I have. And so has Tru-anon and they don't care. Meanwhile they join Singh in telling Conservatives how expensive food is, like it is conservatives fault!
I am all in favour of reviving the Nuclear Industry in Canada. However, the Federal Governments track record on picking winners and losers........ The only winners are the people who get to pocket all the wasted tax dollars.
