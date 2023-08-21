Minister Jonathan Wilkinson

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson

 Facebook

The federal government wants to keep subsidizing small modular nuclear reactors, even though not a single reactor is in use.

“The federal government acknowledges it has a role to play,” said Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

When is comes to nuclear, that has not been built in mass for over 30 years and low bid gets the job, I do have my concerns. The last nuclear power plant built in Canada is Darlington1. It was approved for completion in 1988 at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion (1978).

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Anyone else noticing that the billions upon billions of subsidies the Liberal government is handing out like candy on Halloween, is all going to Ontario and Quebec. Billions for battery plants, millions for nuclear reactors, all being spent in Ontario and Quebec. I smell vote buying and an election coming. This is typical Liberal vote buying. The Liberals will now say, the conservatives will take away those billions, and the jobs they provide, buy votes in Ontario and Quebec, just like they do every other election, tge added bonus for the liberals is, they can demonize the West and Alberta in particular as the ones who are threatening all this government money.

Report Add Reply
muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Yes! Yes I have. And so has Tru-anon and they don't care. Meanwhile they join Singh in telling Conservatives how expensive food is, like it is conservatives fault!

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

I am all in favour of reviving the Nuclear Industry in Canada. However, the Federal Governments track record on picking winners and losers........ The only winners are the people who get to pocket all the wasted tax dollars.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.