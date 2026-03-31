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Feds spend extra $17.6 million on relaunch of vaccine injury program

The feds spent $17.6 million on the relaunch of the vaccine injury program, with over $100 million being spent on the program since its original launch in 2021.
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Cdnpoli
Health Canada
Public Health Agency Canada
#cdnpoli
Marjorie Michel
Canada healthcare
Feds spend extra $17.6 million on relaunch of vaccine injury program
Vaccine Impact Assistance Program
Vaccine Impact Assistance Program relaunch
17.6 million on relaunch of vaccine injury program
VIAP
vaccine injury program

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