Feds spending $3.2 million on black entrepreneurs and businesses in Manitoba

The Liberals have announced they are announcing spending $3.2 million to "support black entrepreneurs and businesses in Manitoba."Wednesday, Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Rechie Valdez, announced taxpayer money will be given to "black entrepreneurs on the Prairies and across Canada fac[ing] systemic barriers to financing, mentorship, and networking, which can limit opportunities to start and grow businesses."The money will be given to three Manitoba organizations through the Black Entrepreneurship Program.The feds are spending $1.5 million on the Black-Manitobans Chamber of Commerce for "black-owned businesses in Manitoba.".Also, they are giving away $1.25 million to the Amicale de la Francophonie Multiculturelle du Manitoba, for black Francophone entrepreneurs in Manitoba.Lastly, the feds are spending $500,000 on Rahma Community and Youth Centre Inc., "to help black and racialized youth build entrepreneurial skills and grow their businesses."“Black businesses and entrepreneurs are essential to building a strong, inclusive and resilient Canadian economy," Valdez said in a statement. "That is why our government remains committed to supporting black entrepreneurs so they can grow, succeed, and create good jobs across Manitoba and beyond.”