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Feds spending $3.2 million on black entrepreneurs and businesses in Manitoba

Feds spending $3.2 million on black entrepreneurs and businesses in Manitoba
Feds spending $3.2 million on black entrepreneurs and businesses in ManitobaPrairies Economic Development Canada
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Prairies Economic Development Canada
feds spending taxpayer money
Feds spending $3.2 million on black entrepreneurs
taxpayer money spending
Black-Manitobans Chamber of Commerce
Rahma Community and Youth Centre Inc.
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