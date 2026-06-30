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Feds spending over $180k on Caribbean country's baking apprenticeship for 'unemployed youth'

The feds are spending over $180,000 on a baking apprenticeship for youth in Saint Lucia, which was announced quietly on their website.
The feds are spending over $180,000 on a baking apprenticeship for youth in Saint Lucia, which was announced quietly on their website.ChatGPT
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Global Affairs Canada
Federal Spending
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feds spending
Feds spending over $180k
caribbean country money from feds
Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia money from Canada
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