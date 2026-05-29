Feds spent nearly $500,000 on COP30 accommodations in Brazil

The federal government spent nearly half a million dollars on accommodations for delegates attending the United Nations climate conference in Brazil, according to records reviewed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.Federal records show Ottawa spent $482,800 on accommodations for Canada's delegation to COP30 in Belém, Brazil. The information was released in response to an Order Paper question from Conservative MP Carol Anstey.“You know you’re spending too much money when you could have saved money by booking a penthouse with a jacuzzi,” said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF’s federal director.“When the government spends more than a thousand dollars a night on a one-bedroom apartment in Brazil, taxpayers have every right to question whether bureaucrats are serious about helping the environment or if they’re just looking for an expensive taxpayer-funded getaway.”According to media reports, Canada sent about 240 people as part of its delegation to COP30. Records indicate the total cost of travel, accommodations and the federal government's conference pavilion exceeded $1.6 million.One of the most frequently used accommodations was a property known as Athenea’s Garden, where a three-bedroom apartment cost taxpayers more than $40,000 for a 20-night stay.The government also paid $1,313 per night for a one-bedroom apartment over a three-night period..The CTF said conference organizers appeared not to have searched for lower-cost alternatives.Because government records did not include prices for comparable accommodations, the CTF conducted its own comparison using Airbnb listings for November 2026. The group found a three-bedroom duplex penthouse with a jacuzzi and barbecue grill located closer to the conference venue for about $5,000 for 20 nights. By comparison, Athenea’s Garden was listed at roughly $82,000 for the same period.Delegates were drawn from Environment Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Agriculture Canada, Global Affairs Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Parks Canada.Transportation costs totalled $297,400, while per diem expenses came to $39,000, or approximately $3,400 per delegate.“It’s a good bet the government can help the environment without dropping half-a-million dollars on a networking pavilion in Brazil,” Terrazzano said. .“And why does the government need to hire outside contractors to help build a website for its pavilion that barely anyone used?“This entire trip smacks of bureaucrats looking for ways to throw taxpayers’ money away.”Separate records show the federal government spent $650,000 on Canada's pavilion at the conference. The government described the facility as a “central networking hub” intended to showcase Canadian climate leadership and innovation.Despite Environment Canada already maintaining digital services and communications teams specializing in web and social media services, Ottawa spent more than $310,000 on outside contractors to create and manage the pavilion website and event programming.According to government records, the COP30 pavilion website attracted approximately 7,300 users from its launch through the end of the conference. With more than 56,000 people attending COP30, that represents roughly 13% of conference participants.“There’s probably a better way for the government to fight climate change than flying a bunch of bureaucrats around the world every year burning through jet fuel and tax dollars,” Terrazzano said.“Here’s a crazy idea: The government doesn’t need to fly hundreds of people to these international conferences.”The latest spending follows a series of costly Canadian delegations to international climate conferences.At COP26 in Glasgow, Canada sent more delegates than any other G7 country, including the United Kingdom, which hosted the event. During that conference, then-finance minister Chrystia Freeland stayed in Edinburgh, about 86 kilometres from Glasgow, and billed taxpayers roughly $3,000 for a luxury chauffeur service.The federal government spent approximately $3 million attending COP28 in Dubai. Most hotel costs were incurred at the Dubai Marriott and the Premier Inn Dubai Investment Park, where room rates generally ranged from $150 to $400 per night. The most expensive room booked by the delegation was an $816-per-night suite.