Feds suspend ArriveCan contractor in wake of ‘irregularities’

As the investigation into ArriveCan continues, the Department of Public Works has suspended all work with the Ontario-based contractors implicated in the $59.5 million scandal. Accounts show GC Strategies Inc. of Woodlawn, ON, was working on contracts for the Treasury Board, Department of National Defence and Courts Administration Service as late as 2023, per government watchdog Blacklock’s Reporter. GC Strategies, a two-man consultancy working from a private home, was named in a February 12 audit citing numerous irregularities. GC Strategies received a total $19.1 million worth of ArriveCan contracts and subcontracted all work to other suppliers.Government Leader in the Senate Marc Gold said Wednesday “a thorough review of all contracts awarded to this supplier is underway.”“Why would your government continue to deal with GC Strategies?” asked Senator Leo Housakos.“All contracts have been suspended,” replied Senator Gold, confirming the Department of Public Works “suspended all of the firm’s contracts.”Gold disclosed the investigation came after MPs questioned whether there was criminal activity involved with the development of the ArriveCan program. Auditor General Karen Hogan told the Commons Government Operations Committee Wednesday there was no paperwork indicating why GC Strategies received millions in contracts.“That was a decision we were hoping we would have seen properly documented,” testified Hogan. “How did they have the skills and competency to develop the ArriveCan app? We did not find documentation to support that.”Conservative MP Garnett Genuis replied, “In some cases I think activities were clearly criminal.”“What we do not yet know fully is the motivation animating the people involved in this scandal,” said Genuis. “None of this was necessary, none of this was normal. There is no plausible excuse for what happened.”“Why do you think they did it?” asked MP Genuis.“I am unable to answer that question,” replied Auditor Hogan. “I think that is something an RCMP investigation would likely answer.”Conservative MP Larry Brock said irregularities amounted to “gross breach of trust by public officials, elements of fraud” and forgery.“Were there any red flags, any suspicions you would have deemed appropriate to report to the RCMP?” asked Brock. “I met with the RCMP,” replied Auditor Hogan, confirming a police investigation of ArriveCan contractors is ongoing.“It certainly looks like misconduct led to so much public money being wasted,” said NDP MP Taylor Bachrach.