News

Feds to allow 1,000 Palestinians to obtain Canadian visas

Feds to allow 1000 Palestinians to obtain Canadian visas
Feds to allow 1000 Palestinians to obtain Canadian visasCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
National Council Of Canadian Muslims
Public Policy
Palestinians
Justin Trudeau's Liberal government
Canadian visas
Minister of Immigration Marc Miller
humanitarian crisis
crisis in Gaza

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news