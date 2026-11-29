The federal government has promised to look into Parks Canada’s controversial reassessment of telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell following accusations the agency has unfairly tarnished his legacy.Nova Scotia Senator Michael MacDonald raised the issue in the Senate Wednesday, accusing Parks Canada’s Historic Sites and Monuments Board of smearing the reputation of the internationally renowned inventor more than a century after his death.“Parks Canada has now decided to accuse Bell of being guilty of eugenics,” said MacDonald.“Bell had nothing to do with eugenics. He opposed compulsory sterilization or laws preventing such marriages. It is an unjustified and disgraceful smear. His descendants are outraged, and so are Cape Bretoners.”Blacklock's Reporter said the Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site and Museum in Baddeck, NS, commemorates the inventor’s life and scientific achievements. Bell spent his summers in the Cape Breton community, where he was also laid to rest.MacDonald called on the federal government to reverse the board’s decision.“Will the government reverse its outrageous decision and ensure Bell’s remarkable legacy is presented accurately and in its full historical context?” asked MacDonald.Sen. Pierre Moreau, the government’s representative in the Senate, pledged to examine the matter.“I can assure you I will enquire into that question and how Parks Canada treated that situation and I will get back to you with the proper information,” said Moreau.The federal board’s reassessment focused on Bell’s views on hereditary deafness and his association with the eugenics movement.In an 1883 essay, Memoir Upon Formation Of A Deaf Variety Of The Human Race, Bell advocated for the integration of deaf people into wider society through lipreading. Both his mother and wife were hearing impaired.The eugenics movement promoted selective reproduction and, in some cases, compulsory sterilization of individuals deemed genetically undesirable.Among its early Canadian supporters were former Saskatchewan premier Tommy Douglas, suffragette Emily Murphy and the Canadian Medical Association.“Due to his eugenics beliefs, Bell argued against the intermarriage of congenitally deaf people,” wrote the Historic Sites and Monuments Board.“At the same time, he opposed measures such as segregation, institutionalization, sterilization and legislative bans on intermarriage for deaf people and eventually abandoned formal involvement in eugenics organization.”.The review of Bell’s historical designation began in 2022 and was completed in 2025, with the findings subsequently reported by Blacklock’s Reporter on October 16.The board’s original tribute to Bell described him as a man who “devoted his life with unusual success to the benefit of mankind.”The reassessment was conducted under the federal government’s 2019 Framework for History and Commemoration, which called for a review of historical designations and commemorative plaques dating back to 1919.Of approximately 2,200 historical designations, 208 were identified for review, including Bell’s.Moreau did not provide a timeline for his inquiry or commit to reversing the board’s findings.