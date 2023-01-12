Museum
Indigenous advisors will be hired to help rewrite a 1990 museum policy to promote “equity, diversity and inclusion,” the Department of Canadian Heritage said yesterday.

Payments include $100 per hour to elders and “knowledge keepers” for comment on Canada’s colonial past, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Matthew Horwood

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

rmannia
rmannia

It's not enough to build up Indian, Inuit and Metis; they need to tear down everything else.

