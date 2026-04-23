Feds to spend $2.4 billion on national AI push

The feds are spending a projected $2.4 billion on AI technology.The feds stated in March the project would result in new AI data centres, an AI supercomputing system, the expansion of existing AI infrastructure, and the purchase of AI technology.The projected spending is based on the previous 2024 Budget.They claim $700 million of this money will be spent on building Canadian AI data centres for many different sectors, like private companies, academia, and other industries..Another $705 million will go to a national AI supercomputing system, a computer that operates at an extremely fast and high level.It would process vast quantities of data and train AI models, requiring huge amounts of power and infrastructure.Another smaller computing system would also be built for the feds to perform research, which could be dedicated to "national security purposes."Another $200 million will be given to existing AI infrastructure the feds say is to "address immediate needs," without explaining what those needs are..The feds also promise they will spend $300 million on Canadian AI business technology.To be a part of the feds' AI program or access the supercomputer once built, organizations either have to be a post-secondary institution, a not-for-profit, or a business collaborating with one or the other.The project is estimated to take seven years.