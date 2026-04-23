News

Feds to spend $2.4 billion on national AI push

The feds project spending $2.4 billion on an AI supercomputer, among other AI related technology, over the next seven years.
$2.4 billion AI project
$2.4 billion AI projectChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Ai
Artificial Intelligence Technology
#cdnpoli
AI data centres
feds AI spending
AI Canada
feds spend money on supercomputer
Canadian AI supercomputer
AI supercomputer
Feds to spend $2.4 billion
feds spend $2.4 billion

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news