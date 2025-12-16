Feds, TransLink announce $20 million upgrades to aging SkyTrain infrastructure

The federal government and TransLink have announced $20.2 million in new spending to upgrade aging critical infrastructure along the SkyTrain network.Each will contribute $10,113,000 to the project.Both the Expo and Millennium Lines are supported by a traction power network comprised of substations, electrical cabling, and power rails. No fewer than 11 substations were found to have equipment over 30 years old and "no longer within the recommended service life."The aforementioned funds will go towards replacing electrical switchgears at Waterfront, Broadway, Nanaimo, and Joyce Stations. Additionally, a pad-mounted transformer will be installed between Columbia Station and the Columbia Substation.."Modern, reliable transit infrastructure is essential to keeping Metro Vancouverites moving and supporting the region's long-term growth," Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson said. "This investment supports critical power system upgrades across the SkyTrain network, enhancing service reliability and meeting future transit needs."Since its inception in 1986, the SkyTrain has grown to two lines with 35 stations servicing six of Metro Vancouver's 21 municipalities."These are the kinds of behind-the-scenes upgrades that are critical to ensuring we have the power to keep SkyTrain running smoothly for years to come," TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn added. "We look forward to the federal government's continued investments in transit infrastructure, and further clarity on the Canada Public Transit Fund, to drive our regional and national economy."