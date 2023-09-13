Euthanasia

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

Two Liberal cabinet ministers and a leader for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD providers unveiled an assisted-death training program in Ottawa Wednesday.

Minister of Health Mark Holland and Minister of Mental Health Ya'ara Saks welcomed the release of the Canadian MAiD Curriculum developed by the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers (CAMAP). This curriculum is the first nationally accredited, bilingual MAiD education program available to licenced physicians and nurse practitioners.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

End maid End abortion End Trudeau

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

The government wants us dead!

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Our PM and his cabinet ministers should be the first ones to use and enjoy this program.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

works for me....

Report Add Reply

