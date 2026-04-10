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Feds weighed $1B school bus electrification plan despite cost concerns and policy reversals

School bus
School busCourtesy ASIRT
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Cdnpoli
Transport Canada
Mark Carney
Green Budget Coalition
Electric Buses
Canada Public Transit Fund
Lion Electric Company
Electric Vehicle Accessibility Standard

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