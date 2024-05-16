Feds's COP28 trip costs $3 million, double initial estimates

The cost of Canada sending a large delegation to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai has surged to nearly $3 million, according to government records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). This amount is more than double the initial estimate of $1.4 million reported by the National Post.A significant portion of the expenses, $1.3 million, was allocated for hosting a “Canada Pavilion” at the summit. This pavilion featured various events, including a performance by Canadian rapper Baba Brinkman, who delivered a song on “climate disinformation” and acknowledged Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in his lyrics.“Nothing screams fighting climate change like flying around the world burning through jet fuel and millions of tax dollars,” remarked Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Here’s a crazy idea: maybe the feds don’t need to spend $3 million flying 182 politicians and bureaucrats to Dubai.”The federal government funded the travel of at least 182 delegates to the COP28, held from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The detailed breakdown of the costs includes $825,466 for transportation, $472,570 for accommodations, and $295,455 for meals and incidentals. Additionally, some invoices and travel claims are still pending, suggesting the final cost could rise further.The luxurious expenses included stays at the Dubai Marriott and the Premier Inn at the Dubai Investment Park, with room rates ranging from $150 to $400 per night. The most lavish accommodation was an $816-per-night suite at the Pullman Dubai Jumeriah Lakes Towers, a five-star hotel.The Canada Pavilion at COP28 was designed to showcase Canadian climate leadership, but the inclusion of a rapper performing about climate disinformation drew criticism. “Really? Hosting a rapper halfway around the world to drop rhymes at a government podium will help the environment?” Terrazzano commented.The expenditure records were released in response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa). The records also revealed that the delegation distributed $650 worth of gifts during the trip.