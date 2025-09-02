Female Calgary pedestrian likely hit by semi in Okotoks hit and run

A 20-year-old Calgary woman was killed Monday after being struck as she walked along the southbound lanes of Hwy. 2 near 306 Ave. near Okotoks."Initial investigation leads investigators to believe the deceased was hit by a large vehicle, potentially a semi truck. The vehicle did not remain at the scene," said RCMP in a release."RCMP is seeking public assistance. If you were driving in this area between the hours of 10:00 and 11:10 p.m., and witnessed anything, or have dash cam video, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400." If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www. P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.