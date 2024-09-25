Female-identifying man charged with making terroristic threats in US asks to be euthanized in Canada

A Muslim, female-identifying biological male in the United States has asked the court for permission to be euthanized in Canada after being charged with making terroristic threats.Tanya Morgan, 64, allegedly threatened to open fire on county and city buildings in Jasper, Mississippi in June 2024 after being denied membership in a local volunteer fire department.According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Morgan claimed that she was not accepted because of her Muslim faith, however officials have denied those accusations. Upset by their decision, she proceeded to protest in front of a county building, during which time she called 911 repeatedly. When a deputy arrived on scene and informed Morgan that she must stop calling lest she be arrested, she allegedly proceeded to threaten to shoot multiple people. Morgan was subsequently charged with making terroristic threats and making abusive calls to an emergency phone.She later appeared before Judge Marvin Jones at Jasper County Justice Court, who found her threats to be serious enough to initially deny bond.As Reduxx reports, Morgan went on to claim that while she was briefly detained, deputies stripped her naked and removed her hijab before forcing her to sit in a cell naked and watched her. Sheriff Randy Johnson made it clear none of those claims were true, and said there was video evidence to prove none of it happened.Nonetheless, Morgan cited the experience as justification for being allowed to end her life."While in confinement I was attacked by two male officer[s]," Morgan wrote in a request to the court. "My faith allows me to engage in euthanasia when abused. I request you allow me to seek medical intervention in either Australia, Canada, Colombia or Italy."According to Dying with Dignity Canada, to access Medical Assistance in Dying one must be "eligible for government-funded health insurance" by being a citizen, permanent resident, or refugee. The agency noted that other countries, such as Switzerland, allow non-residents to access euthanasia services.Morgan, whose birth name is believed to be Matthew Duffy, has repeatedly claimed to be a biological female, and put forth a number of motions in court, slowing down the process. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.