God’s supernatural enemies are behind a recent, coordinated onslaught of evil, according to a prominent feminist American.
Best selling author Dr. Naomi Wolf made the claim in a recent lengthy essay on her Substack entitled “Have the Ancient Gods Returned?.” The Oxford Rhodes Scholar with a Doctorate in Philosophy and Yale English grad said the pandemic era sparked deeper questions at what forces were driving the world.
“I could not explain the way the Western world simply switched, from being based at least overtly on values of human rights and decency, to values of death, exclusion and hatred, overnight, en masse — without resorting to reference to some metaphysical evil that goes above and beyond fallible, blundering human agency,” Wolfe explained.
“I reluctantly came to the conclusion that human agency alone could not coordinate a highly complicated set of lies about a virus, and propagate the lies in perfect uniformity around an entire globe.”
Wolfe emerged as a leading voice for third-wave feminism after writing The Beauty Myth in 1991. She also became an advisor on the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore. The evolution of her views has led some to label her a conspiracy theorist since 2014, even more so after later criticisms of COVID-19 vaccines and related passports.
“What we have lived through since 2020 is so sophisticated, so massive, so evil, and executed in such inhumane unison, that it cannot be accounted for without venturing into metaphysics…And I speak as a devoted rationalist,” Wolf writes in her recent essay.
“I was starting to believe in God in more literal terms than I had before, because this evil was so impressive; so it must be directed at something at least as powerful that was all good.”
Wolfe grew up in a Jewish family in San Francisco as the daughter of two professors. In her previous book, the Bodies of Others, Wolf dismissed Satan as an adequate explanation. Then she read “The Return of the Gods,” a book by Messianic Jewish minister Jonathan Cahn.
“Pastor Cahn’s central argument — that we have turned away from the Judeo-Christian God and thus we opened a door into our civilization for the negative spirits of ‘the Gods’ to re-possess us — feels right,” Wolf writes.
“The sheer amoral power of Baal, the destructive force of Moloch, the unrestrained seductiveness and sexual licentiousness of Astarte or Ashera …have ‘returned.’…[in]…death-worship; antagonism to the sexual orderliness of the intact family and faithful relationships.”
Paganism is pervasive, Wolf argues.
“Why are their symbols reappearing everywhere? I used to see fundamentalist Christians who warned of Satan lurking in rock and roll, as fanatics. But what I myself am seeing around me, I cannot unsee.”
Sam Smith’s satanic performance of Unholy at the Grammys, SatanCon in Boston, and the international tour of the archway of the Temple of Baal are just the beginning, Wolf says. She argues Baal was depicted at opening ceremonies at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, Ishtar/Asherah symbology at a Katy Perry concert, paganism at a “bizarre” opening ceremony of a new train site in Switzerland, and “horns and tentacles” on a statue erected to honour U.S. late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“The elite don’t waste time and money creating images, rituals, or themes that have no purpose. I can’t forget that Secret Societies at Yale (and I was a member of a senior society that had a secret element), draw on pre-Christian, indeed pagan, Mithra-cult, ritualistic themes as part of their initiation ceremonies,” Wolf says.
“Releasing ourselves from all lawful constraints, embracing all lusts and all obedience to non-divine authorities; rejecting mercy; celebrating all narcissisms; treating children like animals whom we own, treating the family like a battlefield; treating the Churches and Synagogues as marketing platforms. […] This may, indeed, be what Hell itself looks like.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
