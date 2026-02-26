Fentanyl seizures plunge despite czar’s claims of progress at border

Despite repeated claims of “significant progress,” newly disclosed figures show fentanyl precursor seizures at Canada’s borders remain far below levels recorded just a few years ago, raising fresh questions about Ottawa’s strategy to combat the deadly opioid trade.Blacklock's Reporter says Kevin Brosseau, the federally appointed Commissioner of Canada’s Fight Against Fentanyl, earns $286,000 a year and told the Senate national security committee on Feb. 11 that measurable improvements were underway. “Significant progress has been made this past year,” Brosseau testified, adding authorities were seeing “demonstrable, measurable improvements through our focused and coordinated efforts.”But in a subsequent letter to senators, Brosseau confirmed that seizures of fentanyl precursor chemicals by the Canada Border Services Agency in 2025 totalled 6,715 litres and kilograms — only a modest increase from 5,188 units in 2024, the year before his appointment.The totals pale in comparison to earlier years. Border agents intercepted 16,454 units in 2023, 15,959 in 2022 and 20,777 in 2021. The commissioner’s letter noted the figures do not include certain precursor seizures that could not be accurately classified by commodity type.The disclosure followed pointed questioning from Sen. Claude Carignan, who pressed Brosseau on whether tougher border controls were producing tangible results.“It’s disconcerting to see how easily people can obtain fentanyl,” Carignan said, asking for specific data on incoming precursor seizures. Brosseau initially replied, “I don’t have the figures,” later providing them in writing..Brosseau maintained that choking off precursor chemicals remains critical to dismantling domestic production. He testified that enforcement must address both supply and demand while placing renewed emphasis on imports. He said he is working closely with the border agency to ensure significant effort and energy are directed toward intercepting precursors.During his appearance, Brosseau described fentanyl as a uniquely dangerous synthetic opioid manufactured from rapidly evolving chemical compounds, arguing that enforcement agencies must constantly adapt. Since 2016, more than 50,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdoses, many linked to fentanyl.Brosseau’s appointment came amid mounting pressure from Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, citing public safety concerns including cross-border fentanyl smuggling.A 2024 memorandum from the Privy Council Office warned that Canada had become a net exporter of fentanyl to the United States and Australia. .The memo, released through Access to Information, cited intelligence assessments indicating more than 350 organized crime groups are active in Canada’s illegal fentanyl market.The document stated synthetic drugs are increasingly produced domestically using precursor chemicals largely sourced from China. It added that seizures of clandestine laboratories, along with Canada-sourced fentanyl found in the United States and Australia, suggest domestic production may now exceed domestic demand — positioning Canada as both a source and transit country for international markets.