Ferrari line up

Ferrari meetup in Dubai, 2017

 Photo courtesy Shmee150 on YouTube

Ferrari made it clear it has no plans to abandon gas engines and to transition entirely to electric or hybrid models in the near future.

Ferrari

Courtesy Ferrari

The company pledged to continue producing its signature eight- and 12-cylinder gas engines until at least the end of the 2030s.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

northrungrader
northrungrader

That is because saving the environment is only for the peon servant class. Justin hasn't given up his private jet, and never will. Once he is finished with his basic dictatorship no doubt he will be buying one.

