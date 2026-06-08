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Fidel Castro's daughter gives 'half-answer' when asked if Trudeau is her half-brother

Castro's daughter, Alina Fernandez, gave a "half-answer" when asked if Trudeau was her half-brother.
Castro's daughter gives "half-answer" when asked if Trudeau is her half brother
Castro's daughter gives "half-answer" when asked if Trudeau is her half brother
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Cdnpoli
Fidel Castro
Alina Fernandez
Justin Trudeau's half-brother
former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
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Western Standard
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