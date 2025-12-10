FIFA World Cup Pride match set to be held between Egypt and Iran

When FIFA World Cup organizers in Seattle scheduled their Pride Night match for June 26, they had no idea which teams would be taking part.It has since been revealed that the game will feature Egypt and Iran, two nations where homosexuality is punishable — sometimes by death..Upon learning that they will play in the Pride match, the Egyptian Football Association released a statement explaining that it had sent a complaint to FIFA Secretary General Matthias Grafström.The EFA said it "completely rejects such activities, which directly contradict the cultural, religious, and social values in the region, especially in Arab and Islamic communities.""With FIFA's commitment to ensuring a respectful environment that welcomes all fans, and in order to maintain the spirit of unity and peace," they continued, "it is necessary to avoid including activities that might provoke cultural and religious sensitivities among the fans present from both countries, Egypt and Iran, especially since these activities culturally and religiously contradict the two countries.".According to the BBC, the Iranian Football Federation has also called on FIFA to intervene, calling the decision to hold a Pride match "irrational."While FIFA has not yet responded, the Seattle organizing committee has said the event will proceed as scheduled.The move was made solely by the local committee, which is itself not affiliated with FIFA.This is far from the first time the World Cup has courted controversy over the politics and culture of host nations. In Qatar, for example, fans and players were urged not to do anything that might offend locals, such as promote free speech or minority rights."These are Muslim countries, they have very different cultural starting point for us," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said at the time. "I think it's important when you're a visitor to a country that you respect the culture of your host nation."Whether the same standard shall apply in North America, only time will tell.