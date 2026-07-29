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FIFA World Cup security cost taxpayers $231.6 million

Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup story, Gianni Infantino (right)
Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup story, Gianni Infantino (right)Mark Carney
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Parliamentary Budget Office
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Public Safety Canada
Canada Border Services Agency
Adam Van Koeverden
Canadian Air Transport Security Authority
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