Fifth anniversary of Erin Borgford’s homicide near Vernon prompts call for tips

Five years after the discovery of Erin Chelsea Borgford’s body, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who knew her or saw her in the days before her death to come forward.On September 20, 2020, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road near Westside Road. Firefighters who extinguished the blaze discovered human remains inside a gray 2014 Nissan Rogue. Autopsy results later confirmed the remains were those of 27-year-old Borgford, who was living in Whitehorse at the time.“Erin was believed to be driving from the Lower Mainland back to Whitehorse at the time of her death,” said Cpl. Brett Urano, a BC RCMP spokesman. .“Our investigation is on-going, and we are needing the public’s help to solve this homicide. If anyone interacted with her in the days before her death or has any information about why she came to be in the North Okanagan area or who she may have met with, we are urging you to come and speak with our investigators to help advance this investigation.”Anyone with information about Borgford’s death is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.