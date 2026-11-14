Fifth soldier dies from injuries after CFB Wainwright fire

CALGARY — An Alberta military training fire has claimed a fifth life after a soldier succumbed to his injuries in an Ontario hospital Friday.Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco, of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, was injured in the October 17 fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, CBC News reported. The Department of National Defence confirmed his death in a news release Saturday.The blaze occurred during afternoon live-fire training at the base, roughly 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.Military officials previously said a grass fire was burning inside a permanent danger area that base firefighters could not access. Sudden strong winds then drove the flames across the base..'Information is limited', CAF officials give update on CFB Wainwright incident.Environment and Climate Change Canada had issued weather warnings for several parts of Alberta that day.Four service members initially died and 39 others were injured. Following Dal Bianco’s death, the military said Saturday that 24 soldiers remained in hospital.National Defence Minister David McGuinty and senior military officials offered condolences to Dal Bianco’s loved ones and fellow troops.“We will honour his dedicated service and continue to stand with all those affected by this tragedy along the difficult road ahead,” said Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of the defence staff.