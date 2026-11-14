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Fifth soldier dies from injuries after CFB Wainwright fire

On Friday, Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco died as a result of injures sustained in the fire at CFB Wainwright last month.
On Friday, Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco died as a result of injures sustained in the fire at CFB Wainwright last month. Image credit: Department of National Defence
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Canadian Armed Forces
Fire
Environment And Climate Change Canada
Department Of National Defence
David Mcguinty
Jennie Carignan
CFB Wainwright
Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry
Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco