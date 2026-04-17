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'FIGHT OF OUR LIVES': Nenshi pushes 'For Alberta, For Canada' campaign against independence movement

The Alberta NDP has kicked off their “For Alberta, For Canada” campaign to combat the Alberta independence movement, with the first wave of advertisements being rolled out across social media.
The Alberta NDP has kicked off their “For Alberta, For Canada” campaign to combat the Alberta independence movement, with the first wave of advertisements being rolled out across social media.For Alberta, For Canada via Instagram
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Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Ucp Government
Jason Nixon
United Conservative Party
Naheed Nenshi
Rajan Sawhney
Alberta Independence
Court Ellingson
Rakhi Pancholi
David Cameron
Brexit
Alberta independence movement
Naheed Nenshi attack on Danielle Smith
Brandon Lunty
Alberta Forever Canada
Stay Free Alberta
alberta independence petition
For Alberta, For Canada

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