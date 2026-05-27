Fighting Ford protesters return to Queen’s Park over cellphone records dispute

TORONTO — Protesters affiliated with the grassroots group “Fighting Ford” are set to return to Queen’s Park and more than 60 locations across Ontario on Saturday, calling on Premier Doug Ford and his government to comply with court-related disclosure requirements involving the release of cellphone records.Organizers say demonstrations will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 30 outside the Ontario legislature in downtown Toronto, alongside coordinated protests in communities across the province.The group says the protests are aimed at pressuring the Ford government to immediately release cellphone records that organizers allege are required in ongoing court proceedings.In a statement circulated ahead of the demonstrations, organizers argued that “the premier’s flouting of the laws that govern all Ontario citizens must stop,” adding that Ontarians “can be held liable for his actions.”Protesters also said they want the records released to determine whether the premier’s office engaged in wrongdoing connected to several controversial government files, including the redevelopment of Ontario Place, the future of the Ontario Science Centre, Greenbelt land decisions and the Skills Development Fund..The demonstrations come amid broader criticism from advocacy groups over the provincial government’s handling of freedom of information requests and transparency measures.Democracy Watch is preparing a legal challenge related to what it describes as a growing freedom of information “clampdown” by the Ford government.“The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled in a few different cases that voters have a right to disclosure of government information that voters need to have meaningful debate about public issues, including the conduct of government officials, politicians and government institutions,” said Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher in comments previously reported by Global News.Organizers with Fighting Ford claim more than 1,000 supporters have committed financial backing for Democracy Watch’s legal efforts and said additional donations are being sought.At the Queen’s Park rally, organizers plan to circulate petitions calling for what they describe as a return to “normal democratic processes.” Protest attendees will also be invited to identify issues they want future activist campaigns to focus on.According to organizers, those issues include the proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Airport, changes to freedom of information laws, education funding, healthcare privatization concerns, environmental policies, rent control, homelessness, use of the notwithstanding clause and several spending controversies involving the Ford government.Fighting Ford describes itself as a grassroots protest organization founded in 2025. The group says its mission is to oppose what it characterizes as authoritarian tendencies and democratic erosion under the current provincial government.The Ford government has previously defended its policies and decision-making on issues including the Greenbelt, Ontario Place redevelopment and infrastructure spending, arguing its actions are intended to support economic growth, housing construction and provincial development priorities.