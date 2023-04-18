Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley stepped in a Prairie cake of hypocrisy — and it's a pile she has stepped in before.

The self-proclaimed champion of openness and transparency with the media thinks she has the right to determine who exactly the media are.

Publisher, President & CEO

Derek Fildebrandt is Publisher, President & CEO of Western Standard New Media Corp. based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served from 2015-2019 as an Alberta MLA & Wildrose finance critic. From 2009-2014 he worked for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

If she gets elected she WILL get to chose the media...with full endorsement by Jagmeet and Justin

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

recall that Notley is a lawyer by profession. Who doesnt seem to understand the legal points she is raising.....

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Oh she understands

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Notley and the left are frauds who only support the Charter when it serves them, which means they don't actually support the Charter. How is Smith not 30% ahead of the tyrant Notley?

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

If Smith stood for anything aside from trying to win over libtards, she might be higher in the polls. She abandoned the whole freedom movement and kept the same bad actors in cabinet that have been destroying our freedoms for 3 years. Noone can trust her

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Rushing to judgement before the campaign has even started? Perhaps she and the UCP caucus is smart enough to keep their powder dry. You'll notice the NDP attack ads are focusing on her time as a talk show host indicating they are clueless about the UCP election platform.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.