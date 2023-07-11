Freeland delivers budget
In a letter to the Parliamentary Budget Office, the department of Finance stated that its budget forecasts “should not be viewed as a prediction of the future.”

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland had previously stated that there was a limit to how much the cabinet would increase the debt-to-GDP ratio, calling it “a line we will not cross.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well that is a perfect example of Misinformation and Disinformation and outright lies all wrapped up in a neat little bundle.

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Since the minister cannot figure out finance its is of no wonder they say this

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

what a crop of poo....my gosh Canadians...this is what you want in charge...??

martina1
martina1

Everything this Lib/NDP gov’t says can be assumed to be false.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Little wonder that the Freeland/Trudeau braintrust can’t balance a budget. This has always been expected since Herr Trudeau assured us that the budget will balance itself. They have a complete lack of business acumen. In fact, I fully expect that their spending will increase (and Canadian taxpayers’ economic status will continue to decrease) as the Liberals “fight” the high interest rates, inflation, and low productivity that their own policies created. Woe Canada.

martina1
martina1

Exactly.

