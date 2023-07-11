Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
In a letter to the Parliamentary Budget Office, the department of Finance stated that its budget forecasts “should not be viewed as a prediction of the future.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland had previously stated that there was a limit to how much the cabinet would increase the debt-to-GDP ratio, calling it “a line we will not cross.”
“The long-term debt-to-GDP ratio projection presented in this budget is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and is sensitive to assumptions,” Assistant Deputy Finance Minister Julie Turcotte wrote the Budget Office.
“As such, it should not be viewed as a prediction of the future.”
Budget figures were a “modelling scenario” subject to change, wrote Turcotte. Forecasts were “based on a set of reasonable economic and demographic assumptions assuming no future changes in policies.”
The letter was a response to a request from the Budget Office. They had asked for documents that could support the debt figures provided by the cabinet.
“Has the government lost control of its spending?” Budget Officer Yves Giroux asked the Senate National Finance committee at an April 18 hearing.
“I don’t know.”
“I can certainly say expenditures are rising at a sustained rate,” said Giroux.
“If you plot this on a graph and look at the trend, over the next three years, we see the trend line going in one direction.”
Cabinet's 2023 budget raised the debt-to-GDP level past 45%. It was 30% in 2019. Minister Freeland on April 7, 2022, promised cabinet would cut its debt-to-GDP ratio.
“This is our fiscal anchor, a line we will not cross,” Freeland said at the time.
“That will ensure our finances remain sustainable for so long as it remains unbreached.”
“We will review and reduce government spending because that is the responsible thing to do,” said Freeland. Parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007.
“On this point, let me be very clear. We are absolutely determined that our debt-to-GDP ratio must continue to decline. Our pandemic deficits are and must continue to be reduced.”
The debt-to-GDP pledge was a promise made by the cabinet.
In 2020, Mona Fortier, who was the prosperity minister at that time, testified at the Commons Finance committee and referred to it as a “guiding principle” of the treasury.
“The first one is to reduce the government’s debt as a function of our economy in the long term,” said Fortier.
According to the current budget, the interest charges on the national debt will be $43.9 billion this year.
This is a significant increase of $19.5 billion from the rate before the pandemic, which was $24.4 billion.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Well that is a perfect example of Misinformation and Disinformation and outright lies all wrapped up in a neat little bundle.
Since the minister cannot figure out finance its is of no wonder they say this
what a crop of poo....my gosh Canadians...this is what you want in charge...??
Everything this Lib/NDP gov’t says can be assumed to be false.
Little wonder that the Freeland/Trudeau braintrust can’t balance a budget. This has always been expected since Herr Trudeau assured us that the budget will balance itself. They have a complete lack of business acumen. In fact, I fully expect that their spending will increase (and Canadian taxpayers’ economic status will continue to decrease) as the Liberals “fight” the high interest rates, inflation, and low productivity that their own policies created. Woe Canada.
Exactly.
