Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will once again attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF)'s annual meeting, to be held in the Swiss mountain town of Davos next week.

More than 52 heads of state and government and 600 CEOs will meet at Davos next week to discuss the state of the world and priorities for the year ahead. It will provide a platform for world leaders to "engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions through public-private cooperation."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(7) comments

G K
G K

Will she be staying in the master suite with Dr Evil at his mansion?

Report Add Reply
trish_fai
trish_fai

Always love seeing Cruella Deville's picture in the WS!!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Grampa Munster...

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

I thought the pandemic wasn't over? That there was a climate crisis?

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Freeland is an evil WEF globalist N@zi demon from hell! Everyone who supports the WEF needs to be lockup and the key thrown away!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Why wouldn’t she? She is a card carrying member of the WEF, just like Justin Castro. She needs to get her marching orders from them as to the next step in the enslavement of the Canadian.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Looks like all of the above-named traitors/enemies of the people will be handing in their 'progress reports' to Klaus Schwab.

Report Add Reply

